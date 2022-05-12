Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
