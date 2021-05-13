 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

