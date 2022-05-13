The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. …
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Martinsville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 …
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected…