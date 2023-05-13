Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…