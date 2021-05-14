 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

