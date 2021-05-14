Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecast…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a m…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorr…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s…