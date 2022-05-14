Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

