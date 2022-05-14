Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
