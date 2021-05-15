 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

