The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecast…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a m…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thu…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…