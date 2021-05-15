Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.