Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.