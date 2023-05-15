It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Martinsvi…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…