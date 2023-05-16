Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.