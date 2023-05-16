Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
