Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.