Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
