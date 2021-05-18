Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
