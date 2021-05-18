Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.