Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.