Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.