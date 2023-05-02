Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…