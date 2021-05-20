The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a dras…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scatt…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be war…