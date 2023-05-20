Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
