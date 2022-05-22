Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.