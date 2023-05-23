The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.