Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
