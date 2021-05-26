 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

