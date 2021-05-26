The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepare…