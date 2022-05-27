Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

