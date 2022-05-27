Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.