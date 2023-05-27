Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degr…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today'…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degree…