The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
