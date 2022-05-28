Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.