Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…