Temperatures will be warm Monday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
