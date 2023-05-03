Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
