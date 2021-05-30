Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening in Martinsville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Ra…