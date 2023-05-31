Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
