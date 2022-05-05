Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.