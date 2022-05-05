Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'l…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatu…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% ch…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a…