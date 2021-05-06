Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
