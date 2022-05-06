Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
