It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a d…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…