Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
