Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph.