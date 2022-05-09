Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. …
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatu…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a…