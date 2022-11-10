Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
