Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.