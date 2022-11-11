It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
