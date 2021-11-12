Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.