 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert