Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, temperatures in…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It sho…