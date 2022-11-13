 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

