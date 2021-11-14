Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
