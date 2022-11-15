 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

