The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the M…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
This evening in Martinsville: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall aroun…
The atmosphere is actually a fluid. Like water, pressure at the bottom of a deep column of fluid is larger than the pressure near the top of the column.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. …