Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.