Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

