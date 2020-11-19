 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

