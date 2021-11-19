Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.