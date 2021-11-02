Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to…