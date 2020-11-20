 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

