 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert